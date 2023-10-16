Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $12.17. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 263,857 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEC

Alphatec Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.