AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 300 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.