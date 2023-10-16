Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.69. 7,882,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,547,469. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

