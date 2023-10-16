América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

