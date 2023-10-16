American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.78. 7,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,424.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.