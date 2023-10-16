AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) versus Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AMERISAFE pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMERISAFE and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 21.33% 17.66% 4.62% Fidelity National Financial 4.57% 15.89% 1.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and Fidelity National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $305.31 million 3.33 $55.60 million $3.38 15.68 Fidelity National Financial $11.25 billion 0.96 $1.14 billion $1.89 21.08

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats AMERISAFE on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.