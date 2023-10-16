AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $150.22. 47,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

