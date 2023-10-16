Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,297.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $45,439,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.48. The stock had a trading volume of 712,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

