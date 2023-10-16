Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,404,876 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

