Ampleforth Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $29.26 million and $613,725.55 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 25,923,620 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

