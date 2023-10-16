Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

