Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $77.00

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 300.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,716,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

