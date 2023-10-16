Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price at $99.50

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

