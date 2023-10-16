Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

