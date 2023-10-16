Analyzing NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) & Its Rivals

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 1551 5858 4879 97 2.28

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 51.56%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $6.95 million $30,000.00 294.33 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $30.72 billion $770.67 million 72.80

NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 20.32% 11.41% 1.00%

Summary

NSTS Bancorp rivals beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

