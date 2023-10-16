AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 941,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,827,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

