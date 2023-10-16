Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,609. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.