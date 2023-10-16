Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. 933,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,152. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
