Antonetti Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

