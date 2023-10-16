Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. 1,023,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

