Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of AON worth $181,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $326.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.41. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $270.30 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

