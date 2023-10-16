Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.