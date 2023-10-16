Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average is $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

