Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

