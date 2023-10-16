Arcellx’s (ACLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

