Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.54. 411,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

