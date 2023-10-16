Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $74,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 732,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

