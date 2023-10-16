Argent Capital Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 911,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

