Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ICF International worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 220,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $412,065.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,299.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICF International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,857. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

