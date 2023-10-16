Argent Capital Management LLC Has $94.54 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $94,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,063. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

