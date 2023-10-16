Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $38.17 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.77. The stock had a trading volume of 353,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

