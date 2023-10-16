Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 92.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.99. 108,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

