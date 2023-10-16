Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.61. 403,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.