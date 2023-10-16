Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,642 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,300. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

