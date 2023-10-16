Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $338.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

