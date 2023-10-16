Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 84.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 747,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 832,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,595. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.