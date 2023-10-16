Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. 16,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

