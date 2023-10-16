Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMETEK worth $47,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AME traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $149.97. 180,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

