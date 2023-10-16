Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 317,031 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,031 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,027. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

