Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 461,469 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 461,469 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

