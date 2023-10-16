Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,953 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $52,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

