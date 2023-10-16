Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,227 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

AMP stock traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.22. 180,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.10 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

