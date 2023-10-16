Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ ARVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 43,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Arrival has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 58,349.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,395,957 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in Arrival by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 12,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,699,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 726.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

