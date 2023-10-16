Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $234.90. 13,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,447. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.