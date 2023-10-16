Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

ASAN opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 793,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,526,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 793,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,526,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,915,551 shares of company stock worth $74,510,748 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

