Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AINC

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.