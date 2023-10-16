Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 62.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $552,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.56. 45,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,014. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -119.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $188.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $260.98.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

