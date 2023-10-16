Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $645.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $654.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $312.71 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.