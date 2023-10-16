Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE CB opened at $210.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

