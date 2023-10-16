Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.36 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

